DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A legal victory for those still struggling to pay their rents since last years business shutdown.

A federal court ruled the eviction moratorium related to the COVID-19 pandemic can continue, but it has some North Texas landlords worried about their financial future.

Clint Cash owns a handful of rental properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, some of whom have tenants impacted by the pandemic.

“I work with them the best I can to help them because as a landlord I don’t want to lose my tenant,” said Cash.

But Cash and other rental property owners believe the eviction moratorium that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted last year has gone on for too long with an expanding job market making it easier for people to find work.

“It’s like they are squatting in these homes they are sitting behind the CDC guidelines,” he said. “People are not going to work. We have tons of jobs available and people aren’t filling those jobs.”

Cash says he’s sympathetic to those who still can’t pay their bills, but he says the government has put landlords in a position where they can’t either.

“There’s not enough profit in it for these mom and pops to continue and pay their own bills and so they will lose their houses and those houses will thus go to foreclosure,” he said.

It’s likely the latest court ruling will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court which earlier this summer allowed the moratorium to continue by a razor thin margin.