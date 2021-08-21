DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Mavericks announced Saturday that they have signed rookie free agents Feron Hunt, Carlik Jones and EJ Onu.
Hunt spent four seasons at SMU. In 78 games, he averaged 9.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.86 blocks and 26.3 minutes while shooting 55.7% from the field. He finished his career ranked fourth in field goal percentage and 32nd in rebounds.READ MORE: Shoplifting Suspect Goes On Shooting Spree, Surrenders To Dallas SWAT
Hunt attended DeSoto High School where he averaged 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds as a senior.
Jones finished his collegiate career at Louisville, where he was an All-ACC First Team selection and the 2020-21 AP ACC Rookie of the Year. Jones became the first person in Louisville history to reach double figures in his first 17 games as a Cardinal.
Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native played three seasons at Radford and was named the 2019-20 Big South Player of the Year after being the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists that year.READ MORE: Gov. Abbott Reports He's Now Testing Negative For COVID-19
Onu played 125 career games over four years at Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio. Onu averaged 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.2 blocks last season en route to helping Shawnee State to the NAIA championship.
The Richmond Heights, Ohio, native finished his 2020-21 campaign as a First Team NAIA All-American, the Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and a First Team All-Mid-South Conference selection. He also garnered his third consecutive Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.
Onu finished his career as Shawnee State’s all-time leader in blocks.MORE NEWS: Bullied Plano Teen Turns Trauma Into A Positive, Creates Nonprofit
The Mavericks training camp roster stands at 20 players.