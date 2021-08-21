DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning.
At approximately 3:52 a.m. Aug. 21, police responded to a shooting call at 2838 Fort Worth Ave. Upon arrival, officers found James Roberson, shot inside his vehicle.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Roberson to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.