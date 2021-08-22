Henri Now A Tropical DepressionThe storm had weakened earlier that morning from a Category One Hurricane as it closed in on the shoreline. The storm was moving over much colder water in its final approach, which weakened the storm quickly.

Flash Flood Watch Across DFW Metroplex Until 10PM WednesdayMany areas across the Metroplex have logged two to three inches of rain.

Gardening 101: A Look At The Texas Tree Foundation's 'Cool Schools/Community Parks Program'Teaching our youth about stewardship of the outdoors is an integral part of any young person’s education.