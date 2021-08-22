CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police have arrested and charged a suspect with the murder of a 26-year-old man Saturday evening.

At approximately 7 p.m. Aug. 21, officers responded to an assault call in the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane. Police said the caller stated someone was assaulted in from of a house on the street.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Dominique Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jones was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned that the suspect – identified as 26-year-old Kyhari Clines – was inside a house near where the assault took place. Police said after many hours of attempting to get Clines to come outside, he surrendered and was arrested. A gun was shortly recovered.

Kyhari Clines (Source: Garland Police Department)

Clines is currently in the Garland Detention Center where he was charged with murder.

No bond has been set at this time and this remains an active investigation.

