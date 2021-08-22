HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A New Orleans police officer was killed in Texas by armed men trying to rob diners at a restaurant this weekend, authorities say.

Officer Everett Briscoe was one of two people shot in the patio area of the Grotto Ristorante in Houston Saturday afternoon.

Police say two men armed with guns demanded diners hand over their belongings. Investigators say the patrons obliged, yet one of the gunmen still fired shots as they left – killing Briscoe and critically wounding another man.

No arrests have been reported at this time; however, the Houston Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects and a wanted vehicle.

Briscoe was a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson released a statement on Twitter:

“I am extremely heartbroken about the death of my dear friend and brother Detective Everette Briscoe who was killed while off-duty in Houston, Texas. I am praying for the family of Det. Briscoe and for the family of the second victim in this incident.”

The Houston Police Department also took to Twitter to share their condolences:

“Our collective hearts are heavy with you, Chief Ferguson, and the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department as you all mourn the loss of Detective Briscoe. May he rest in peace. The second shooting victim and his family are also in our thoughts in this most difficult time.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call HPD at 713-308-3600.

