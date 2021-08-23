HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Frightening moments in Texas where two children were injured — one by shattered glass, one by flying debris — when someone fired multiple shots into an SUV during a road rage shooting.

According to Houston police the 9-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy were taken to the hospital and were stable after the evening shooting on August 22.

Investigators say a mother and father were in the vehicle along with the two children.

According to Officer Almugerh Alobaidi, the suspect had tried to merge into the lane of the vehicle carrying the children and the two drivers got into a verbal altercation. As the driver of the other vehicle fired into the SUV, shattering glass injured the 9-year-old in the neck and flying debris scratched the 6-month-old’s head.

Police said the parents weren’t hurt.

The suspect kept driving and has not yet been identified or located.

