DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Angela West, wife of Republican candidate for governor, Allen West, and who was arrested for felony DWI last Friday night, spoke with CBS 11 Monday, August 23.

West spoke a few hours after the Dallas Police Department released body cam video to show that officers had probable cause to arrest her.

West showed her receipt from a North Dallas restaurant to show she only drank lemonade before she was pulled over for driving erratically.

“I pressed home and the navigator then says ‘OK move to the two right lanes.’ I saw the lights go off behind me and I’m like, ‘oh boy’,” she said.

The 61-year-old was seen on a patrol car dash cam video stopping her Mercedes SUV in the middle of a three-lane road arousing suspicion that the driver could be impaired.

‘Im not used to getting tickets,” said West. “I’m not used to skirmishes. I did not know what to do. I panicked and I stop. I just stopped.”

Dallas Police say a sobriety test raised more suspicions.

West believes she passed it despite a health issue.

“I have had an aneurysm so I’m a little off balance sometimes. I walked back and forth. I spoke to her. I told her I had Chilean sea bass I wasn’t slurring my words.”

West insists she didn’t throw her husbands name around to get out of a ticket, but she says what the officer said to her raised concerns.

“She comes back she says so what do you do that you have two houses?”

West agreed to a breathalyzer test which Dallas Police said was inconclusive because West did not blow properly.

West said she was stunned when she was placed in handcuffs and arrested for a felony DWI because her 3-month-old grandson was with her.

West’s husband posted a video the next day criticizing DPD for the arrest and not properly tending to their grandson afterward.

It prompted Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia to defend his officers and release videos to show everything was by the book.

“She could have taken the child to CPS and chose not to. She could’ve towed the vehicle and she chose not to. I saw a professional officer. I saw a courteous officer. Regardless of what the lab results show, I believe that she believe that there was probable cause to think that something was impacting her driving.”

Chief Garcia said a blood test should confirm whether or not West was driving while intoxicated.

West showed CBS 11 a lab test conducted Monday that she claims can detect drugs and alcohol 80 hours earlier and came back negative.

West said she regrets becoming a distraction from her husband’s campaign.