GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.
The company last month told owners of 2017-2019 model year vehicles to park outdoors and not charge them overnight after two vehicles repaired in the earlier recall caught fire. GM said that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed After Loop 820 Wrong-Way Crash In Lake Worth
The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently. President Joe Biden will need electric vehicles to reach a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half 2030 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.READ MORE: Little Elm Boating Accident Throws 6 Into Water, Leaves At Least 1 Dead
The Detroit-based automaker said it will replace battery modules in all the vehicles. In older versions, all five modules will be replaced.
The latest recall will cost the company about $1 billion, bringing the total cost of the Bolt battery recalls to $1.8 billion.MORE NEWS: North Texas College Students Returning To In-Person Classes Monday
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)