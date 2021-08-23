PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano ISD school board passed a temporary mask mandate during a seven-hour meeting Monday, August 23.

The board voted 6 to 1 in favor of the mandate.

It will be in effect beginning Thursday, August 26 through Friday, September 24 and will apply to all students, staff and visitors.

There will be exceptions allowed – similar to those for required vaccines – for students who register medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

As of last Friday, August 20, Plano ISD had 190 COVID cases among students.

At its peak last school year it had 185 cases.

During the meeting, parent Andrew Flanders said, “We will not comply with a mask mandate. I will pull my kids out of this school the moment you mandate masks.”

Plano ISD School Board President David Stolle said, “We want to get all our kids back in on campus. We want to get all our kids back in school, but we’re ins a surge situation we can’t ignore.”

Students and staff have the option to remove their masks while seated during meals and while outdoors.

Specifically for athletics, performing arts and physical education, masks will be worn consistently except when the mask inhibits a student’s full participation in the activity, the school district said in a news release Monday evening.

Families wanting a mask exemption, can fill out a form here.