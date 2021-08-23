DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A murder suspect in Dallas County who was released earlier this month — after Dallas police mistakenly erased some of their computer criminal data — will soon go on trial.
Suspect Jonathan Pitts is accused of shooting and killing Shun Handy in 2019.
In court filings August 20, prosecutors in Dallas said they will be ready to move forward at the next trial setting. Documents show an announcement hearing is set for September 9.
Back in April, DPD mistakenly erased some data and didn’t notify the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office until early August.
Because prosecutors were reviewing their records to see if any evidence in this case was erased, they weren't ready for trial and Pitts was released.
CBS 11 News contacted Pitts’ attorney, but had not received a response by this publishing.