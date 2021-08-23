NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s a big day for beer drinkers in Texas. Yuengling beer is finally for sale in the Lone Star State.
If you have friends up in the northeast they probably already know about the brew.
The beer, from the family-owned D. G. Yuengling & Son brewery, has been around for nearly than 200 years, but up until now has only been available in the eastern part of the United States.
For this small company to compete with larger breweries Yuengling & Son partnered with Molson Coors to form The Yuengling Company headquartered in Fort Worth. The location also started brewing beer earlier this year. All of the beer sold in Texas will be brewed in Fort Worth.
The Yuengling Company launch in Texas includes Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner and FLIGHT by Yuengling.
Monday morning the company will make its first delivery to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.
In all, some 8,500 businesses across the Metroplex and nearly 40,000 across Texas now have Yuengling beer for sale.
Fans can stay up to date on where to find Yuengling brands at Texas retailers, bars or restaurants by monitoring the “Find Our Beer” section on their website.