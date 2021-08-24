DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More details have come to light in the arrest of the wife of Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West who was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on August 20.

Angela West, 61, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, police said. Her 3-month-old grandson was with her.

Before West was pulled over in the 10200 block of Shady Trail, the affidavit said an officer saw West drifting between the right lane and shoulder of the road without a turn signal. West told the officer that the reason she was driving this way “was because she was listening to her GPS,” the affidavit said. West was also on the phone talking to an unknown person, the affidavit said. In the affidavit, the officer described smelling alcohol emanating from a McDonald’s cup in the console of West’s Mercedes SUV. West’s eyes were bloodshot, her reaction times delayed and she seemed confused, according to the document. The officer also said West’s appearance was “not crisp” and that her hair “looked ungroomed,” and she had a few “wet stains at the top of her shirt.”

Prior to being pulled over, West had eaten an order of Chilean sea bass with her attorney at at P.F. Chang’s, according to the affidavit. She also told police she didn’t drink any alcohol with dinner. She showed CBS 11 News her receipt from the North Dallas restaurant to prove she only drank lemonade before she was pulled over for driving erratically. “I pressed home and the navigator then says ‘OK move to the two right lanes.’ I saw the lights go off behind me and I’m like, ‘oh boy’,” she said. “I’m not used to getting tickets,” said West. “I’m not used to skirmishes. I did not know what to do. I panicked and I stopped. I just stopped.”

West agreed to a standard field sobriety test, which she failed, according to police. But West said she believes she passed it despite a health issue. “I have had an aneurysm so I’m a little off balance sometimes. I walked back and forth. I spoke to her. I told her I had Chilean sea bass… I wasn’t slurring my words.”