DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There could soon be clear direction for those living and doing business in Dallas County. A decision is set to be made in court on August 24 regarding if the public will or won’t have to follow a mask mandate.

The hearing happens as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to go head-to-head with Governor Greg Abbott.

Under the Dallas County order all commercial buildings providing goods or services to the public must implement a safety policy that includes an indoor mask policy for all employees and visitors. The policy can also require those in buildings to take other mitigating measures like social distancing.

Attorney and Southern Methodist University (SMU) Professor Eric Cedillo has said if the court rules in Jenkins favor it doesn’t mean all businesses will comply.

“You’re going to have a lot of attorneys with a lot of eyes looking and seeing how they can get around some of these issues and orders until ultimately the Texas Supreme Court specifically says, or has language that says, ‘you must adhere to or abide by under this declaration by the governor, you must adhere to his order’,” Cedillo says.

Abbott has said the Texas Disaster Act gives him the power to overturn local mandates.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. Click here to watch it live.