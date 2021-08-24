ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old man is in custody charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer after allegedly shooting at Allen police officers and attempting to evade them in a vehicle.

Allen Police said on Sunday August 22, around 2:45 a.m., an officer was pursuing a maroon car northbound on South Greenville Avenue, after observing the vehicle driving the wrong way.

As the suspect, later identified as Evan Kates, passed an uninvolved Allen Police K-9 Unit, police said Kates at the K-9 Officer’s vehicle striking it.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle north, into McKinney, where they say Kates fired two or three more shots at the two pursuing officers.

The pursuit continued north, into Melissa, until the Kates crashed.

Police said Kates tried to run from the crash scene but was apprehended a few feet away. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he received in the crash.

Kates is also charged with one count of evading officers in a vehicle.

No officers nor the K-9 were injured during this incident.

“This is a stark reminder of the dangers that officers can face on a day-to-day basis,” the department said in a news release. “The men and women of the Allen Police Department bravely face these dangers to ensure the safety of our citizens. As you go about your daily routines and see one of our officers, consider recognizing them for what they do. A ‘thank you’, a wave, or even a smile would be a great way to show your support, and it just might brighten their day.”