HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic investigators in Haltom City are calling on the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver who ran over a woman on August 21.
Police found the victim at 2:23 a.m. in the 5500 block of Airport Freeway. She was lying on the shoulder of the roadway of the southbound service road. She told officers a black truck hit her and took off. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the investigators at 817-222-7047 or jwhitmire@haltomcitytx.com.