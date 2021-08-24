KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kemp ISD has closed all schools for the rest of the week, Superintendent James Young announced in a letter to parents, staff and students on Tuesday, August 24.

He cited a “rapid and significant rise” of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the school district.

While extra-curricular activities at the junior high are cancelled during the campus closures, high school events and practices will continue.

All district facilities will be disinfected during this time, he said.

READ FULL LETTER HERE: