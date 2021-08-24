KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kemp ISD has closed all schools for the rest of the week, Superintendent James Young announced in a letter to parents, staff and students on Tuesday, August 24.
He cited a “rapid and significant rise” of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the school district.READ MORE: Ones For Real Estate: Dallas Home Construction Permit Delays
While extra-curricular activities at the junior high are cancelled during the campus closures, high school events and practices will continue.
All district facilities will be disinfected during this time, he said.
READ FULL LETTER HERE:
Dear Kemp ISD Family,
With student, staff and community safety in mind, as well as the rapid and significant rise of positive COVID cases in Kemp ISD, all Kemp ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, August 27th, 2021. School will resume on Monday, August 30th, 2021. The Kemp ISD district calendar has additional instructional minutes built in so that students will not be required to make up these three instructional days. Students will not be held responsible for instruction during this closure.READ MORE: NRA Cancels Annual Meeting In Texas Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Extra-curricular activities at the Junior High are cancelled during the closure. High School extra-curricular events and practices will continue and be organized by the appropriate head coaches and directors, please contact the appropriate individual(s) for further information concerning scheduling.
While we understand that this may cause an inconvenience for families, we are taking this time to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus, as we thoroughly disinfect all district facilities including transportation.
All Kemp LSD staff will continue to work from district facilities, while following safety protocols.
While we are closed, we will still conduct COVID testing by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please call Liz Thorne, District Nurse, at 903-498-1400 x 2008 or email liz.thorne@kempisd.org.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we place the safety and wellness of our students and staff first.MORE NEWS: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
Dr. James R. Young
Superintendent