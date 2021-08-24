DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday, August 24, it has cancelled its 2021 Annual Meeting set for Houston due to the COVID-19 surge.
“We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas,” the NRA said in a letter it posted on Twitter. “We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision.”
It was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.
The NRA attracts tens of thousands of people to its meeting each year.
The NRA expressed its regret for not having the event this year, but explained the organization’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of everyone involved.
“We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event,” the letter stated.
“The NRA looks forward to a Celebration of Freedom in Louisville in May 2022. In the meantime, we will support many other NRA local events and smaller gatherings — in a manner that is protective of our members and celebrates our Second Amendment freedom. We wish continued health and safety to our entire NRA family.”
