WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) is voicing his opposition to what he calls President Joe Biden’s “self-imposed withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan.”

“Letting the Taliban dictate our military strategy is an absolute disgrace. We have a commitment to every American and Afghan ally to get them out safely. No one should be left behind because of an arbitrary, self-imposed deadline based on a campaign promise.”

The Taliban, an Islamic militant group that ran Afghanistan in the late 1990s, have once again taken control. The U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left. Having gone on the move since the public announcement of withdrawal of all U.S. troops by the end of August, the group has wasted little time asserting their foothold in the region.

It didn’t take long, merely days, for the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years to collapse. And with it, the human rights, hopes and dreams of many Afghans, mostly women, children, gays, those practicing any religion other than Islam, entertainers, journalists… and the list goes on.

According to numerous press reports, many Americans, thousands, now find themselves caught behind enemy lines with an impending deadline set by Biden. It’s a deadline that could literally cost them their freedom, and ultimately their lives. The rapid withdrawal of troops, and ensuing chaos and violence have left many questioning why the US would trust such a ruthless group with a horrific track record on human rights. Not to mention, the Taliban has harbored terrorists, effectively making them a enemy of America if ever there was one.

Sen. Cornyn spoke to this, calling out the current administration for sticking to its deadline despite the ever-changing situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

“When it comes to getting our citizens out, the American people won’t tolerate asking the Taliban for permission.”