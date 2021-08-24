DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one North Texas representative in Congress warns the situation in Afghanistan will get worse before it gets better.

Irving Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne took part in an intelligence briefing Tuesday, August 24, which she says ended with members from both parties frustrated.

President Biden’s claim the U.S. is on track to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan by the end of the month, had some members of Congress who were part of a classified briefing, call it unrealistic.

”It was a frustrating meeting,” said U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, 24th Congressional District. “I think what you saw actually was there was frustration on of both sides of the aisle. You had Democrats and Republicans that were pushing back on this August 31st deadline.”

Van Duyne was limited on what she could disclose about the meeting.

But she says there’s grave concerns about $85 billion worth of abandoned U.S. military equipment winding up in the hands of the Taliban.

“The Taliban now has access to more Blackhawk helicopters than 85% of the countries across the planet, that’s what we are dealing with, and the response to that is well, they may not have the expertise to know how to fly them,” she says.

President Biden acknowledged that a new offshoot of ISIS gaining traction in Afghanistan now that the U.S. is leaving.

A number of Americans in Afghanistan are trying to get to North Texas among other places.

But there are conflicting reports about whether the Taliban is working with the U.S. or blocking access to the airport in Kabul.

Congresswoman Van Duyne says the White House wasn’t able to provide an estimate on how many people still need to be evacuated.

“The question was asked, the question was not answered,” she says.

Van Duyne also says the Taliban now has biometric information on who supported American troops which puts more pressure on the U.S. to act fast.