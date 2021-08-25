GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Officials with Carnival Cruise Line have confirmed that at least one person who sailed on a cruise out of Texas in late July to early August has died from COVID-19.

The cruise line is pushing back against what they call “disinformation,” saying it is almost certain the woman who died did not contract COVID on the ship.

According to the Houston Chronicle, 77-year-old passenger Marilyn Tackett — who was traveling on the Carnival Vista cruise ship out of Galveston — was put on a ventilator in Belize after experiencing respiratory complications.

Tackett, an Oklahoma resident, was evacuated to a hospital in Tulsa days later. Ultimately, her condition worsened and according to her family she died on August 14.

Earlier this month 26 crew members and one passenger aboard the ship tested positive for COVID before arriving in Belize City. All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to a statement from Carnival at the time. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

In a statement, Carnival stressed that Tackett “almost certainly did not contract COVID on our ship,” and said the crew is committed to protecting the health and safety of guests.

The cruise line said it has since implemented additional health and safety measures. Vaccinated travelers will now be required to present both a proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test at check-in. Unvaccinated guests must be tested twice before boarding the ship, and again at debarkation.

