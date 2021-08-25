FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Police Department arrested Justin Jamaul Broadnax, 26 and Hannah Michelle Bond, 19, in connection to the killing of Corey Demon Mack, 20 on August 21.

Mack was gunned down at an apartment in the Silverado Apartment Complex, located at 8400 Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. Officers arrived on scene and found him before Frisco Fire/EMS transported Mack to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation showed that Mack was at the location with friends Broadnax and Bond arrived to the apartment at different times. Witnesses reported that a verbal argument turned physical, which resulted in Broadnax firing a gun and striking Mack. After the shooting, Broadnax and Bond then fled the scene.

Since Saturday, Frisco Detectives worked to confirm details of the incident and to positively identify Broadnax and Bond, resulting in warrants being issued for their arrest for the offense of murder, a first-degree felony. Detectives traveled to the Houston area, and in cooperation with federal, state, and local law enforcement, effected the arrest of both suspects on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Broadnax and Bond were transported to the Fort Bend County Jail, where they are each being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Chief David Shilson said, “I want to thank Frisco Police Department Detectives for their quick investigative work and thank our State, Local and Federal Law Enforcement partners for their assistance, so that we were able to identify and get these suspects in custody.”

Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.