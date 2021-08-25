DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning police chase through Dallas ended in a deadly crash.
It was just after midnight on August 25 when officers say they spotted a vehicle stolen during a carjacking at a nursing home the previous day. Police tried to pull over the driver in the 1000 block of S. Buckner Boulevard, but instead of stopping he took off.
Officers chased the driver until he crashed into another car at Great Trinity Forest Way and Wadsworth Drive — just west of Interstate-45.
There was a man and woman inside the car hit by the suspect, both were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The innocent male driver, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries.
The driver of the stolen car — a 14-year-old — wasn't alone in the vehicle. Two other juveniles and an adult were also in the car — all are in custody.
Charges against the suspects, which could include vehicular manslaughter, are pending.