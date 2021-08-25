DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An innocent woman was critically injured by a stray bullet on August 24 while waiting at a red light in her car.
She was shot at 8000 S. Polk Street near the intersection of W. Wheatland Road. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting involved two men who were seen that afternoon getting out of a Silver Toyota minivan with Texas license plate number NKV-5942. Detectives are seeking their identities and the identity of a person of interest, a woman who was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, with white shoes. She left the area in a Red Chevrolet Cruze.