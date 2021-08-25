GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine.
It started around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at the massive hotel and convention center located off Lake Grapevine.
A Grapevine Fire Department spokesman said the fire may have started in a kitchen, then travelled through duct work to a roof.
We are currently working a third alarm fire at the Gaylord Texan Resort. Many fire apparatus enroute and in the area. Please avoid the area.
— Grapevine Fire Dept (@GrapevineFireTX) August 25, 2021
Some parts of the complex have been evacuated as smoke poured through the ductwork.
There are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters from Coppell, Flower Mound, Hurst, Euless, Bedford and DFW Airport have all been called in to help.
More to come.