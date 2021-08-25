AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Days after testing negative for COVID-19, after coming down with the virus late last week, Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, August 25, issued an executive order maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the State of Texas.
Gov. Abbott is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has said Texans should consider getting the vaccine.
In his executive order he reiterated, “COVID-19 vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but have always been voluntary for Texans.”
Under his latest order, he seeks to ensure that “no governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Additionally, Governor Abbott added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.
“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” said Governor Abbott.
