LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Agents from the Laredo South Border Patrol Station arrested convicted sex offender Daryl Esnaider Amador-Loretoa and prevented him from entering the U.S. illegally near Rio Bravo, Texas.
The 23-year-old Honduran national was arrested the morning of August 24, when agents apprehended a group of 20 undocumented individuals south of town near Patricia Lane. Record checks revealed that Amador-Loretoa is a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history that included a conviction for Lewd Lascivious Battery and Sexual Activity with Minor in 2017 in Florida. He was previously deported on October 2020 for an immigration violation.
Amador-Loretoa will be prosecuted for his immigration violations and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.