By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to track down two men wanted for taking lumber and pipes from a construction site.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The suspects’ images were caught on a surveillance camera at the site.

Dallas construction site theft suspects (Dallas PD)

This crime is documented under case number 137142-2021.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect can call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.

