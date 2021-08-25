DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to track down two men wanted for taking lumber and pipes from a construction site.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
The suspects’ images were caught on a surveillance camera at the site.
This crime is documented under case number 137142-2021.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect can call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.