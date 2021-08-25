MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police arrested the man wanted for firing a shot inside Town East Mall last Thursday, August 19 after allegedly stealing from a store.
Rafael Alvarez, 25, of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery.
He allegedly fired a gun inside Town East Mall shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19.
Mesquite Police said he stole some merchandise from a store and took off.
A store employee went after him through the mall’s lower level.
That’s when Alvarez allegedly pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the employee, police said.
No one was hurt and there was no damage.