By CBSDFW.com Staff
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police arrested the man wanted for firing a shot inside Town East Mall last Thursday, August 19 after allegedly stealing from a store.

Rafael Alvarez, 25, of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery.

Rafael Alvarez (credit: Mesquite Police)

He allegedly fired a gun inside Town East Mall shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19.

Mesquite Police said he stole some merchandise from a store and took off.

A store employee went after him through the mall’s lower level.

That’s when Alvarez allegedly pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the employee, police said.

No one was hurt and there was no damage.

