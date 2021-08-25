FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — During a morning press conference Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy announced that two more players have tested positive for COVID.
The affected players are offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee.READ MORE: Former Preschool Teacher Jason Sherod Baldwin Pleads Guilty To Receipt Of Child Pornography
Despite the positive tests McCarthy said the Cowboys are still planning on playing this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Monday the team announced that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Malik Hooker and safety Israel Mukuamu were moved to the COVID/Reserve list. Being moved to the list doesn’t in and of itself reveal a player’s vaccination status, but does give clear dates as to when they can return to the field.READ MORE: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrest Convicted Sex Offender Daryl Esnaider Amador-Loretoa
All of the news came after defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were sent home early from Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.
In all, six players on the team are now in the COVID protocol — four of whom have actually tested positive for the virus.MORE NEWS: Texas Hospitals Closing Off-Site ERs To Reinforce Staff At Primary Medical Center Locations
The Cowboys open the regular season on September 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.