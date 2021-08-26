SPECIAL COVERAGE12 U.S. Service Members Killed In Afghanistan | CBSN
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in The Colony are investigating a double-stabbing in the popular Grandscape entertainment area near Nebraska Furniture Mart.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, in the 5700 block of Grandscape Boulevard near the Seven Doors Kitchen.

Police said two men were assaulted by a man with a knife.

The suspect took off, but officers found him a short time later and took him into custody.

A social media post from Jen Mackey shows officers running through the development.

The Colony Police in Grandscape area (credit: Jen Mackey – Facebook)

There is no word yet on the conditions of the men who were stabbed.

