THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in The Colony are investigating a double-stabbing in the popular Grandscape entertainment area near Nebraska Furniture Mart.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, in the 5700 block of Grandscape Boulevard near the Seven Doors Kitchen.
Police said two men were assaulted by a man with a knife.
The suspect took off, but officers found him a short time later and took him into custody.
A social media post from Jen Mackey shows officers running through the development.
There is no word yet on the conditions of the men who were stabbed.