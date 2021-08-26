FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A temporary exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth showcases nearly 70 of the finest examples of Asian art in the country.

Jennifer Casler Price is a curator for the Kimbell Art Museum and says the “Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society” exhibition features art that spans more than two millennia.

“This is a collection that you could not put together today,” Price says.

She says the works featured are not just beautiful, but also resilient. Many of them having survived thousands of miles of travel over the centuries.

“This (piece) is mid 14th century and very very rare,” she says. “From China mid 14th century, to Shah Jahan 17th century, to Rockefeller in the 20th century, to now you can see it at the Kimbell.”

Visitors to the exhibition are taken on journey through Asian history, highlighting Buddhist sculpture, East Asian ceramics and metal works, and Hindu sculpture.

“Even if you don’t know anything about Buddhist sculpture or Chloa bronzes, or about the history of Chinese porcelain, you can truly just come in and appreciate these things on a purely aesthetic level — just as beautiful works of art,” Price describes.

She says she hopes visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of how these works were made and a deeper appreciation for Asian history and culture.

“You’ve got sculpture, you’ve got ceramics, you are learning something about history, you are seeing something you have never seen before,” Price describes. “So I really think there is something for everyone to enjoy here.”

The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day weekend.