GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grapevine Fire Department said the cause of the 3-alarm fire on Wednesday, August 25, was accumulation of grease in the duct work.
The fire, that led to a temporary evacuation of part of the complex, was in the vent hood system of one of the first floor restaurants.
Smoke and fire travelled through the vent system to the roof and some smoke came out onto the 7th floor of the hotel.
The fire was under control at approximately 5:50 p.m.
Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related issues and are fine at this time.
Three separate medical incidents were report at the hotel and two of the three patients were transported to a local hospital.
These were not related to the fire incident.
Approximately 50 fire companies made the scene from 15 different cities.