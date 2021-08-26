WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Ford Motor Company is issuing a recall on Model Year 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles manufactured with the Super Cab body style, and is recommended consumers not drive their trucks in some cases.
In a release, the company said the front seat belt webbing may be incorrectly routed. A misrouted seat belt may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Approximately 16,430 vehicles manufactured from January 2 through May 27, 2021, are affected. The Regular Cab and Crew Cab body styles use a different seat belt assembly and are not part of the recall.
Vehicle owners should either call Ford’s toll-free line (866-436-7332) or contact a local Ford or Lincoln dealer who can obtain specific information regarding the recalled vehicles from the Ford Online Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database. Owners will be notified by mail with instructions on how to perform a preliminary self-assessment of the vehicle’s seat belts. If the passenger-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not use the passenger seat until the repair is performed. If the driver-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed.
Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall. Or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT; Hearing Impaired (TTY): 800-424-9153.