(CBSDFW.COM) – Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby has confirmed that a number of U.S. service members were killed in the August 26 attack at Kabul airport.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured," said Kirby in a statement sent to CBS 11 News.
A number of others are being treated for wounds and a number of Afghan civilians were died.
Governor Abbott today issued a statement news of the service member’s deaths came out.
"What we're witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy. Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation's principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for these Marines and soldiers who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world."