NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The average statewide gasoline price in Texas is $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. That price is five cents less compared to a week ago and 88-cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.00 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.64 per gallon.

People filling up their vehicles in Dallas are paying an average $2.81 for a gallon of gas. The price for drivers in Arlington and Fort Worth is a bit cheaper at $2.80.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.15, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 94 cents more than the price per gallon at this time last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week and remains elevated from this time last year.

Drivers are likely seeing cheaper gas prices as crude oil prices have dropped below $70 per barrel. “Even with more people driving, gas prices continue to trickle down as crude oil prices have been volatile due to concerns about future demand due to rising COVID-19 cases,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Currently, all eyes are on the Caribbean where a tropical disturbance is likely to form into a named storm. While the disturbance’s path remains uncertain at this time, forecasters say it’s possible it could impact the U.S. Gulf Coast next week where numerous refineries are located.