PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $16,836,500 in methamphetamine on August 20.
“The seizure of this massive load of methamphetamine underscores not only the gravity of the narcotics threat we face on a daily basis but the resolve of our frontline CBP officers to utilize inspections experience and technology to keep our trade corridors secure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
The officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer containing the narcotics, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team. Officers discovered the methamphetamine weighing 1,202.62 pounds concealed within the trailer.
They seized the narcotics and trailer, and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.