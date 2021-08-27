THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in The Colony have arrested a suspect accused of critically stabbing two men at a restaurant in the popular Grandscape entertainment area.

Christian James Cornelious, age 20, was arrested last night after being chased by officers on foot through the development.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. at the Seven Doors Restaurant on Grandscape Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two men with multiple stab wounds.

They were taken to local trauma hospitals in critical condition.

Police said one man was released from the hospital today. The second is in intensive care but is expected to survive.

The suspect resisted arrest, and officers used a taser on him.

It’s not know if the suspect and victims knew each other.

Cornelious was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Bond was set $550,000.

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident and “there (was) no further danger to our community.”