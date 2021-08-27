DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting during the late-night hours on August 26 in Dallas left one person dead and two others injured, now the person police say was responsible has been arrested and charged with murder.
The shooting happened in the 8000 block of the East R.L. Thornton Service Road. When officers got to the scene they found a 20-year-old with injuries that she died from, another woman with a gunshot wound that still has her hospitalized and a man with a gunshot wound to the hand who was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.READ MORE: Increase In COVID-19 Cases & Staffing Shortages Close The Venus ISD For One Week
Witnesses at the scene told police that a group of people and suspected shooter Kristopher Sanford were involved in a fight that escalated when Sanford began shooting at the group as he and others were driving away.READ MORE: Professional Bull Riders Bring 'Unleash The Beast' Event To Fort Worth
Sanford, 26, was located, arrested and charged with murder. Officers say they recovered a handgun at the location.MORE NEWS: Insurance Companies Now Asking COVID-19 Patients To Pay For Part Of Their Treatment
The name of the woman killed has not been released.