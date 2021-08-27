LAREDO (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Laredo, Texas are reporting that a Marine from the area is one of 13 U.S Service members killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.
According to the Laredo Police Department and the Mayor of Laredo, Marine Laredoan David Espinoza was killed in the deadly attack believed committed by Islamic State.
Espinoza, 20, was born and raised in Rio Bravo, but attended high school in Laredo.
Mayor Pete Saenz ordered all U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in Laredo on behalf of Espinoza.
Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) released a statement that said, in part, “Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”
At least 170 people were killed in the Afghanistan attack on August 26 and some 200 are reported wounded.
There were reports Friday that the US national security team had been warned that “another terror attack in Kabul is likely.”