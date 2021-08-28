'We're Going To Catch It Head-On': Louisiana Braces For Hurricane Ida's Impact“We were willing to wait it out but the hotel said we had to leave,” said visitor Lays Lafaurie of Fort Worth, waiting in a rental car line at the city’s airport.

Tropical Storm Ida Heads Away From Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana Bracing For ImpactTropical Storm Ida is expected to move onshore well east of Texas as it intensifies with northward movement.

Six Months After Winter Storms Consumer Advocacy Group Warns Texas Power Grid Still Isn't PreparedSix months after a series of winter storms left thousands of Texans without power, Texans for Fair Energy Billing is warning that legislative inaction has left the state power grid unprepared for the upcoming winter.