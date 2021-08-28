TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in critical condition and six others are also hospitalized following a crash involving a pickup, an SUV and a sedan around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28 on Interstate 20 just west of FM 429.

The preliminary investigation by DPS indicates a Chevy pickup was traveling westbound on Interstate 20.

As traffic began to slow due to previous congestion, the driver of the pickup failed to slow down striking a Kia Optima from behind.

The impact caused the pickup to go airborne striking a Chevy Equinox on the descent.

There were four people inside the pickup, all of whom were rushed to Baylor Hospital in Dallas.

One of the people in the pickup was in critical condition.

There were four people in the Kia Optima.

One was rushed to UT Health in Tyler, and the other three were taken to Methodist of Dallas with one in critical condition.

There were three people inside the Chevy Equinox and none were seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.