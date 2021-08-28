DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Louisiana residents are evacuating the state ahead of Hurricane Ida, leaving hotels in surrounding cities like Houston and Atlanta booked up.

That’s why some say they’ve ended up at Airbnbs in Dallas.

“A [category] one, we were gonna stay. A two, we were going to stay. But a three? We’re going to go,” said Kenn Barnes Jr., a New Orleans resident now in Dallas.

He headed out town late Friday night, arriving in North Texas Saturday morning, August 28, at 3 a.m.

It’s the first time he’s ever evacuated from a hurricane but has seen many throughout his years living in Louisiana, including Katrina.

“There’s just too many uncertainties and variables that I think it’s best we take the precaution,” he said.

He and his wife just purchased a home in New Orleans.

All he says he can do is watch his ring doorbell from afar, knowing Saturday’s beautiful blue skies will turn dark and stormy tomorrow.

It’s the hard reality for many.

Roads and airports are inundated with folks trying to protect themselves.

“It was coming straight at us,” said Jarvis Sigur, a Louisiana evacuee, as he pulled into a Dallas gas station. “No where else was open. Houston was booked, took a pass because Galveston was booked…”

Meanwhile, North Texas volunteer organizations like Texas Baptist Men are heading the opposite direction, into the storm, hoping they can offer resources to those in need.

“We are loading trucks, loading trailers, getting things ready. Tomorrow we will be doing more of the same. We plan on rolling out Monday morning,” said John-Travis Smith, the Associate Executive Director for Texas Baptist Men.

The organization will be serving several thousand meals a day. They’re also bringing along a Food kitchen, shower and laundry units, and their flood recovery items.

“We are here to bring help, hope and healing,” he said.

And as evacuees know, when hurricanes hit, it’s all about people helping people.

“In Louisiana every hurricane may not hit you, but every hurricane will affect you. People from Louisiana are very loving in accommodating people as other people of Texas. It’s a great combination of the two,” Barnes Jr. said.