DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas is helping save lives of animals ahead of what’s expected to be a devastating Hurricane Ida.

The animal welfare organization relocated 32 unowned cats from the Humane Society of South Mississippi in preparation for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.

The SPCA of Texas deployed a team to Gulfport, Mississippi Saturday morning to pick up the cats from the Humane Society of South Mississippi, pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding between the organizations to provide disaster relief efforts.

The SPCA of Texas relocated these cats to its Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas.

This is in addition to 28 cats and kittens that were transported to the SPCA of Texas from Galveston County Animal Services on Friday, August 27.

“The SPCA of Texas is proud to partner with other animal welfare organizations and shelters to help animals impacted by natural disasters like Hurricane Ida” said Courtney Burns, Interim VP of Animal Welfare for the SPCA of Texas, “The animals transferred to us will be cared for and evaluated for adoption or placement on a case-by-case basis.”

The animals that have been transferred to the SPCA of Texas will be evaluated by SPCA of Texas’ medical and behavior teams and will receive all the care they need.

The SPCA of Texas hopes to place them up for adoption in the coming days and weeks.

The SPCA of Texas encourages families interested in adding a pet to their home to consider adopting now.

By adopting a pet from the SPCA of Texas, you will save that animals’ life as well as open up space for another homeless pet in need. To see all pets the SPCA of Texas has available for adoption, click here.