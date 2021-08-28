GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday night on I-20 West near Highway 161 in Grand Prairie.
Four others in the vehicle were injured.
Police said around 10:15 p.m., the driver of a Mercury was traveling west on I-20 at a high rate of speed with four other people inside, lost control and collided with a guardrail.
All five people were injured and rushed to a local hospital.
A 17-year-old boy died at the hospital.
The other four are expected to survive.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.
This crash remains under investigation.