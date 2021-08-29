Hurricane Ida Slams Louisiana Hospitals Full Of COVID-19 PatientsSouthern Louisiana’s hospitals are packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge. Now many of them are confronting another challenge.

Saints Move Practice To AT&T Stadium After Ida EvacuationThe New Orleans Saints are planning to practice this week at AT&T Stadium after Hurricane Ida evacuations, a person with knowledge of the decision says.

New Orleans Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ida StrikesThe Category 4 storm hit Sunday with winds of 150 mph and eerily on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.