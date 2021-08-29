NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Southern Louisiana’s hospitals are packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge. Now many of them are confronting the Category 4 hurricane that slammed ashore Sunday.
Hurricane Ida — which fell on the same day as Hurricane Katrina hit 16 years prior — struck as hospitals and their intensive care units were filled with patients with the highly contagious delta variant.
Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafourche Parish was coping with extensive roof damage and troubles with its phone system Sunday afternoon.
Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Associated Press the state’s big focus is on making sure there is enough generator power and water at hospitals to keep up with vital patient needs.
For more Hurricane Ida coverage, stream CBSN Dallas-Ft. Worth here.
