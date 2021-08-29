Saints Move Practice To AT&T Stadium After Ida EvacuationThe New Orleans Saints are planning to practice this week at AT&T Stadium after Hurricane Ida evacuations, a person with knowledge of the decision says.

New Orleans Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ida StrikesThe Category 4 storm hit Sunday with winds of 150 mph and eerily on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

American Red Cross DFW Sending Help To Those Affected By Hurricane IdaThe American Red Cross DFW is sending an emergency response vehicle and personnel to provide aid and support to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida.