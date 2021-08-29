BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The search continues in north Arkansas for a Texas man who went missing while kayaking on the White River.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says authorities began searching for the man after getting a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that he had gone under in the White River and had not resurfaced.READ MORE: Murder Suspect Shot After Firing Gun Inside Plano Police Department, Officials Say
Rescue personnel were told the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling and then went under.READ MORE: 3 People Injured After Triple Shooting In Fort Worth
The water level in the White River was high and the current was swift.
The name of the missing 29-year-old man, who is from Beaumont, Texas, has not been released at this time.MORE NEWS: 'It Was Coming Straight At Us': Some Louisianans Head To North Texas To Escape Hurricane Ida
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)