DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas announced Monday, August 30, another 15 terabytes of data is missing from the police department and the city secretary’s office.
The files were believed to have been deleted during a data migration process in the spring.
Some of the original data that went missing has been recovered.
Earlier this month, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said no major violent crime cases were impacted by the loss of data, but they need to wait until the audit is finished to figure out what is missing regarding other cases.
Here is the city’s full statement Monday on the matter:
A technical team of City staff and outside experts are auditing the entire data archive and back-up process. As part of this systematic review, the audit team identified an additional 15 terabytes of missing files from data archives affecting DPD and the City Secretary's Office. The discovery was made last week. The City continues to assess the impact of the compromise on its operations, whether data recovery specialists can recover data from the physical devices on which it had been stored or other systems, and whether any additional systems citywide have been affected. As the City continues this audit, it may find additional files are missing. We have verbally notified the Mayor and the City Council. We have notified external partners as necessary.