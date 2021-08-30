DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives arrested Byron Demond Arnold, 42, in connection to the death of Terence Kenyon Turner, 38, on July 24.
Turner was found inside an open hole dug for construction in the 1200 block of Cedar Haven Avenue. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office field agent then took custody of Turner's body.
At first, the Homicide Unit investigated the incident as an unexplained death pending the autopsy findings. But the next day, on August 24, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office ruled Turner's death a homicide.
On Thursday, August 26, detectives arrested Arnold. They interviewed him and he refused to give a voluntary statement. Arnold was later transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. A magistrate will set his bond.
The Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or at c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.